HEROcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $53,179.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

