Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $13,386,000.00 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John B. Hess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hess alerts:

On Thursday, May 6th, John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of Hess stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66.

HES traded up $6.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,289. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after purchasing an additional 662,329 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,978,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,031,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,213,000 after acquiring an additional 427,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,603,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,889,000 after acquiring an additional 171,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.