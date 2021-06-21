Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Up 7.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $120.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hess traded as high as $90.36 and last traded at $90.31. 69,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,159,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.35.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 831,660 shares of company stock valued at $66,399,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

