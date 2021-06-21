High Tide (HITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ HITI opened at $7.50 on Monday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29.

Get High Tide alerts:

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.