HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Trading Up 0.2%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.45 and last traded at C$16.99. Approximately 22,452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 30,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.96.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLS shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$540.66 million and a P/E ratio of -21.40.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$18.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

