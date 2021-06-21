Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Gap Up to $24.11

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.11, but opened at $24.76. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 1,428 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

