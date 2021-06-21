Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.0777 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 21st. Homeros has a total market cap of $39.98 million and $7.73 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for $0.0777 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.28 or 0.00685627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081228 BTC.

Homeros is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

