Horace Mann Educators (HMN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

6/17/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/8/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/31/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/24/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/7/2021 – Horace Mann Educators was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. "

Shares of HMN opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.81.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

