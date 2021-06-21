Hord (HORD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,193.00

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $132,193.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00123962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00159708 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,562.56 or 0.99599955 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,994,666 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

