Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

HWDJF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HWDJF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $11.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

