HOYA Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for HOYA in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.
