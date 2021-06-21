Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.65.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group stock opened at $54.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.95.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,206,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 578,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.