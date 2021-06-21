Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.77.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.21. 174,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

