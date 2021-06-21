Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by CIBC in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,944. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.29. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.72 and a 1 year high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

