Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Sells $7,445,880.00 in Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $7,445,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

HGEN traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $19.00. 1,049,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of -2.39. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). On average, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.