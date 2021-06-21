Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Up to $18.22

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $18.76. Humanigen shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 9,515 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HGEN. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of -2.39.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,351 shares of company stock worth $5,769,244 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $93,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Humanigen during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

