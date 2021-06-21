Huobi Token Price Down 36% This Week (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.24 or 0.00029228 BTC on exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and approximately $458.89 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020020 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00671552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00079228 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,704,593 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

