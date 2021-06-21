Hush (HUSH) Price Tops $0.27

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. Hush has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $39,553.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.70 or 0.00321190 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00190746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117591 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

