HYCON (HYC) Reaches One Day Volume of $212,329.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, HYCON has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $212,329.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000064 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00081159 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000244 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,193,371 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,193,369 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

