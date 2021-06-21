HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $61,726.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00656592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039615 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

