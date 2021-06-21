HyperQuant Market Cap Hits $14,803.33 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $14,803.33 and approximately $3,690.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00056462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.82 or 0.00675771 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00080406 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

