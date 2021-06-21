Hyve Price Tops $0.23 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Hyve has a market cap of $5.84 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000703 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00157713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,286.61 or 0.99609921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars.

