I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $2,812.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000302 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00395184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $298.52 or 0.00909942 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,940,870 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.