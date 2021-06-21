Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Market Cap Achieves $8.42 Million

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.42 million and approximately $413,716.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $27,151.91 or 0.84128090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00119468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00160131 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,519.25 or 1.00758378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.