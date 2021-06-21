ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) announced a dividend on Monday, June 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ICG Enterprise Trust stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,050 ($13.72). 78,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,412. The company has a market cap of £722.05 million and a P/E ratio of 4.12. ICG Enterprise Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,066.09.

Get ICG Enterprise Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Jane Tufnell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, with a total value of £108,500 ($141,755.94). Also, insider Alastair Bruce bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of £67,320 ($87,954.01).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICG Enterprise Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.