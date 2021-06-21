Iconic Token Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,181.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $7,181.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Iconic Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00121572 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00159126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.06 or 1.01059082 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Iconic Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconic Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.