Idavoll Network Trading Down 17.9% This Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.40 million and approximately $279,564.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00050363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00117631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00149251 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,770.73 or 0.99613286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Idavoll Network Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 755,800,157 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

