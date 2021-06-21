iDealCash (DEAL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $474,252.45

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $474,252.45 and approximately $19.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, iDealCash has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.14 or 0.00710068 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000514 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (CRYPTO:DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,446,609,103 coins and its circulating supply is 1,446,608,662 coins. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iDealCash is idealcash.io. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDealCash (DEAL) is an open-source community-driven cryptocurrency project that features transaction speeds that are 100s of times faster than Bitcoin. At the heart of IDealCash is a blockchain that is based on the technology found in BlackCoin and NovaCoin featuring fast and secure transactions, incredibly low transaction fees and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) rewards of 30% each year. The main goal of IDealCash is for it to become the main way in which we transact value in the cryptocurrency community. “

iDealCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

