Idena Price Tops $0.0894 on Major Exchanges (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.00 million and $50,991.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001610 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 70,405,793 coins and its circulating supply is 44,708,627 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars.

