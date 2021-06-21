IDEX Trading Down 27.5% Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $21.89 million and $736,714.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

