Idle (IDLE) Achieves Market Cap of $9.54 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Idle has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $180,635.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00014935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00052709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00121638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00160305 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,713.67 or 0.99549136 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,942,835 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

