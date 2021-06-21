Ignition (IC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $24.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 52.1% lower against the dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $49,707.94 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0348 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,370.87 or 1.00240890 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00029640 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00059097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000797 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,441,539 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,366 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

