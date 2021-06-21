IMI’s (IMIAY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of IMI stock remained flat at $$47.20 on Monday. IMI has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

