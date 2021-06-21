Impala Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Impala Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,750 shares during the period. At Home Group makes up about 1.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of At Home Group worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in At Home Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get At Home Group alerts:

NYSE:HOME traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $36.75. 49,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.56.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 61.69%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOME. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

In related news, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $48,598.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $615,486.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,787 shares of company stock worth $1,956,969. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME).

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.