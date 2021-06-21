Impala Asset Management LLC Invests $17.58 Million in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,578,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in AGCO by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AGCO by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in AGCO by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 225.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.59. 1,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $158.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

In related news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.