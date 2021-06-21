Impala Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Impala Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,954 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,381 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.9% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $5.98 on Monday, reaching $291.30. 14,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,778. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.31.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

