Impala Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 295,143 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 295,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,710,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.0% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,631 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,695,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,382,000 after buying an additional 275,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after buying an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.21.

LYB stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.85. 20,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,181. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $60.04 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

