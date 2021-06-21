Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)’s share price rose 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 32,726 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 9,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11.

About Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

