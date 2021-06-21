Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.57. 57,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,693. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,711,000 after buying an additional 135,301 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 26,406,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,622,000 after purchasing an additional 91,238 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Imperial Oil by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,094,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $458,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,557,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,970,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

