Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sells 1,001 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $91,501.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Hykes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Hykes sold 7,999 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total transaction of $738,227.71.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $928,620.00.

Shares of NARI stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $94.65. The stock had a trading volume of 24,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 430.25. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 643.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,591,000 after purchasing an additional 541,283 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $2,285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

