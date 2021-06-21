Incent Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Incent has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $356,694.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can currently be bought for $0.0997 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052245 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00120381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00158301 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,561.03 or 1.00487859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002717 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

