Infinitecoin (IFC) Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $15.11 million and $479.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Infinitecoin is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

