Ink Protocol Trading 40.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 40.7% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $479,636.16 and $86.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.50 or 0.00662472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00079578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00039470 BTC.

Ink Protocol Coin Profile

Ink Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Ink Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.