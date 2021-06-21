Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 173.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $16,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,327 shares of company stock valued at $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR opened at $184.37 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 280.52 and a current ratio of 280.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.60%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

