Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) CEO Thomas Michael Coughlin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 145,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,716.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,871. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $227.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.63.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 13,252 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 25,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,715,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

