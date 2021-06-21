Insider Buying: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director Purchases 1,639 Shares of Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Director John W. Giambalvo acquired 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.73 per share, with a total value of $32,337.47. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,402 shares in the company, valued at $343,341.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Codorus Valley Bancorp stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.91 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 322.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.