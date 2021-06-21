Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Kim P. Kamdar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,565.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,998,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,859. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Evofem Biosciences alerts:

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.