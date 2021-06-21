Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases 9,120 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) insider Global Gp Llc acquired 9,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $238,761.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Global Gp Llc bought 16,224 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $436,425.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Global Gp Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $665,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Global Gp Llc purchased 20,974 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $570,073.32.

NYSE GLP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $25.98. 125,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60. Global Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Global Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

