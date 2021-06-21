Insider Buying: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,880. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.14.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDRA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.