Insider Buying: Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) COO Daniel B. Soland acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at $93,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Idera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 46,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,880. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.15. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $6.14.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 29,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
