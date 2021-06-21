Insider Buying: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CFO Acquires 1,600 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $98,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,244. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The stock has a market cap of $533.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $39.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,092,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter worth $10,559,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 193,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

